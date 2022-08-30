Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,002,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

XMTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $167,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,904.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 22,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $795,706.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,417.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,215 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,061.

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

