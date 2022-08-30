Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,385 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

AUY opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUY. National Bank Financial cut Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

