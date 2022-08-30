YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,894,000 after buying an additional 53,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,858,000 after buying an additional 443,860 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after buying an additional 347,719 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

YETI stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp lowered shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.