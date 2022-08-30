YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stake Trimmed by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in YETI were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in YETI by 1,550.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,858,000 after acquiring an additional 443,860 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in YETI by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

YETI Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.