Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Z opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

