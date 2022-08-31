11,150 Shares in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,719 shares in the company, valued at $78,352,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 18,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $2,114,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,352,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 69,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $7,786,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,659,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $120.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.37 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

