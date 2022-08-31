1,975,838 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,975,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $104,357,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,525.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 459,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after buying an additional 431,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 401,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33.

