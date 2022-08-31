Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
