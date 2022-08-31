Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKR. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 61,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of AKR opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

AKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

