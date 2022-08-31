Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Short Interest Update

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,220,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 31st total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after buying an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

