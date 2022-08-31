Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 3,654.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after buying an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,597,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,478,000 after buying an additional 48,253 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth about $61,955,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $41,490,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Adient plc has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $50.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

