Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adient were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Adient by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,788,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,955,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,490,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,870,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ADNT opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adient plc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

