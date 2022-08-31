Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,356,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 897,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 54,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

