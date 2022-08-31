America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,400 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 146,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter valued at $207,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 3.8% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

ATAX stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $415.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 87.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

