American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 14,582 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Saia worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 87.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock worth $9,727,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.59.

Shares of SAIA opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.80 and its 200 day moving average is $223.40. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.