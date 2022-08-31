American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 154,240 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.57% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $19,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.91.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.