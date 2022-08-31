American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 239,002 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 239,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of PBF Energy worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF Energy Stock Down 7.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also

