American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 352,362 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Equitrans Midstream worth $20,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETRN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,797 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,538,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,438,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 46,489,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,226,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,366,000 after purchasing an additional 891,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.07.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $328.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.79 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.87%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.