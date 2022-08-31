American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 375,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.28% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SRC opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.79 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 151.79%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

