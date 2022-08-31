American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $16,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,433,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,790,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,546,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 34,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,393,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,398 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 5.18. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

