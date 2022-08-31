American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 201,297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,336,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 56,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,023,000 after buying an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JAZZ. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $211,184.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,873 shares of company stock valued at $8,109,362. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

