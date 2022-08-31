American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86,854 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $18,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,079,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,210,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117,148 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $219,813.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,195 shares of company stock worth $6,236,814 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

