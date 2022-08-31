American Century Companies Inc. Buys 124,819 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,819 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.58% of Tronox worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tronox by 175.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

