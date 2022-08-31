American Century Companies Inc. Buys 207,107 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,107 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.26% of Codexis worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Codexis by 372.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $42.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $462.39 million, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,815,492.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Codexis Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Stories

