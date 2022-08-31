American Century Companies Inc. Buys 39,476 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.37% of QuidelOrtho worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $77.32 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

