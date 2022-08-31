American Century Companies Inc. Buys 41,130 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Callon Petroleum worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,298 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Callon Petroleum Profile

Shares of CPE opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

