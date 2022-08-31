American Century Companies Inc. Buys 75,271 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Cabot worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $396,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cabot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cabot by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cabot by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.
Insider Activity
Cabot Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of CBT opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Cabot Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.
About Cabot
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.