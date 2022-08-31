American Century Companies Inc. Buys 75,271 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Cabot worth $18,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter worth $396,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cabot by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Cabot by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Cabot by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Cabot Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.41. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.16%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

