American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 836,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964,261 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.59% of CVB Financial worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

CVBF stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.41%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.