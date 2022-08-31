American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Grocery Outlet worth $17,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,805,000 after purchasing an additional 231,212 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,599,000 after purchasing an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $94,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $988,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,822 shares of company stock valued at $22,430,068. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

