American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of EMCOR Group worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $118.59 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.15.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EME shares. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

