American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,545 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Murphy USA worth $20,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

Murphy USA Trading Down 2.3 %

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MUSA opened at $292.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $303.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

