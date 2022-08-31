American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $20,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,522,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 837,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 5,226.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $8,083,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 485.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 241,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOOF. UBS Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $102,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,955.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

