American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.73 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,672 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.24% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $16,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of 1.67. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,655 shares of company stock worth $20,467,514 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

