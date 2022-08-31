American Century Companies Inc. Has $16.75 Million Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,658 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.69% of PriceSmart worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSMT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,528,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,825,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,639.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $659,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,615,055.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,719 shares of company stock worth $4,973,263. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.70.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

