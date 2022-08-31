American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,570 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.43% of Revolve Group worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,135,000 after acquiring an additional 522,770 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,436,000 after buying an additional 811,381 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,397,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,140 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 2.3 %

RVLV stock opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.59. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $290.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut shares of Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Stories

