American Century Companies Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.35% of SLM worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Further Reading

