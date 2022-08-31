American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.46 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,001 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.93% of ArcBest worth $18,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,083,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.