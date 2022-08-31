American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.35 Million Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $20,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,891 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.3% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 69,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $3,333,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 20,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DOC opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 262.86%.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.73.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

