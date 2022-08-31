American Century Companies Inc. Has $20.40 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.70% of Goosehead Insurance worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,439 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after acquiring an additional 190,902 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.13 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $96,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,043,623. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

