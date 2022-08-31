American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.04 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,099 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 267,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $22,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $487,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halliburton by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.16.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

