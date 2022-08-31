American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 389.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $362,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,180 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,884 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 656.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,150 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

