American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,279,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,534 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.41% of MGIC Investment worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 11.5% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

