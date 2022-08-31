American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,402 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.14% of Albertsons Companies worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

