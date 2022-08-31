American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 5.87% of IBEX worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of IBEX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IBEX from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.68. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

