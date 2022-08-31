American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 517,370 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,370 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Solo Brands worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTC opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Solo Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.90 million and a P/E ratio of -86.00.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Solo Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

