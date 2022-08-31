American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 52,269 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,269 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.65% of Boise Cascade worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 645.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BCC. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boise Cascade Trading Down 3.4 %

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BCC opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.62 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

