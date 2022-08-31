American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 97,346 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,346 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.45% of H&R Block worth $19,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $3,792,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in H&R Block by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 6.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

H&R Block Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $3,130,227.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,039.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $317,005.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at $916,437.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

