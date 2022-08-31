American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,652 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Iridium Communications worth $18,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,889,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 358.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

IRDM stock opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.