American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,067 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of MP Materials worth $16,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,458.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,048,951 shares of company stock valued at $191,150,225. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

