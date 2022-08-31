American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,072 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Churchill Downs worth $20,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 39.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Trading Down 2.3 %

CHDN stock opened at $200.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.95. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

